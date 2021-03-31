Christopher Nolan's Tenet OTT Release, Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has now released Christopher Nolan's Tenet movie on their websites. Tenet is the first movie to release in theaters after the lockdown. Tenet is available in four languages—Hindi, Telugu, English, and Tamil. The film got good reviews and a huge response from the audience.

Tenet is a science fiction action-thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who produced it with Emma Thomas. A co-production between the United Kingdom and the United States, it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The film follows a secret agent who learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future that threatens to annihilate the present world.

Tenet revolves around reversing the entropy of things and people, resulting in time reversibility. Now Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch the movie in the confines of their homes.