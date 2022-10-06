Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra Now Streaming on OTT, Where to Watch

Chiyaan Vikram had two back-to-back releases this year with Cobra and PS1. Vikram's recent releases Cobra and PS 1 are critically acclaimed at the box office.

No doubt, Vikram is enjoying the success of PS-1 and Cobra. If you are a die-hard fan of Vikram and missed watching his latest release, Cobra yet, then, we have good news for you.

The film is heading for digital premieres. Vikram's Cobra digital rights have been acquired by Sony Liv. The film is available on Sony Liv for its streaming from September 28, 2022.

The film is directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, also stars Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty and Roshan Matthews. Vikram's Cobra received a lukewarm response in Telugu. Hope, the film does well on the digital platforms.