Chinese Blockbuster The Battle at Lake Changjin Leaked For Full HD Download On Torrents

The Battle at Lake Changjin is making all the right noises ever since its release. The chinese drama has created a new record at the box office raking in more than $500 collections. The war film (Battle at Lake Changjin) is directed by Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark and Dante Lam. Lan Xiaolong and Huang Jianxin have penned the screenplay while Yu Dong has bankrolled the movie.

Starring Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film is about the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. The film was announced as part of the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China. The makers were thrilled after Battle at Lake Changjin was been selected as the opening film of the 11th Beijing International Film Festival.

The movie earned $25.6 million on its second Friday. Battle at Lake Changjin box office collections overtook "Let There Be Carnage and No Time to Die" in the overseas market. The film revolves around the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea, Chinese People's Volunteers (CPVs) soldiers held their ground in the face of bitter weather and the enemy's more powerful weapons (1950-53). While the film is recording massive collections at the box office, The Battle at Lake Changjin has now leaked on piracy sites for free download. We are not mentioning the names of the websites where the Chinese blockbuster Battle at Lake Changjin can be downloaded. We are sure the movie will soon be available on OTT platforms. Let's wait for it and not encourage piracy.