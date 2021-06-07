Chaitanya-Ananya's 30 Weds 21 Creates A Sensation On Youtube
Chai Bisket's latest web series '30 Weds 21' has emerged as the most lovable web series in recent times. The web series starring Chaitanya Rao and Ananya has been receiving a lot of love and warm reception from the audience. The final episode of the web series has been released and has created a new record among the web series released on Youtube.
The final episode has already garnered more than 5.6 million views which is a new record on Youtube. Among all the web series that have released on Youtube, this is the highest number of views for a Web series episode on Day One of its release.
30 Weds 21 is the story of an unconventional love story between a newly married couple. They bring together different perceptions in their story-- the chemistry between a 30 year old run-of-the-mill IT professional and a lazy 21 year old girl fresh out of college. Prithvi Vanam has directed the web series while Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra have produced the project.