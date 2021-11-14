Celebrate Children’s Day with Zee Theatre plays That Take You Back to the Wonder Years

On Children’s Day (November 14), revisit the fondest memories of childhood, tune into innocence and the wonders of unfettered imagination with Zee Theatre teleplays. Watch Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s famous creation, ‘Daak Ghar’, and the beautifully told, mythical tale, ‘Maya - Find your light’ on Tata Sky Theatre at 2 pm and 8 pm respectively.

An overview of the plays:

Daak Ghar: Daak Ghar is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s poignant story of the same name and was originally written in 1912. The play follows the story of young boy Amal, who has been confined to a room because of ill health. A single window in the room is his only access to the world outside. On being informed that the King is building a Post Office nearby, the debilitated kid with a big imagination begins to yearn to become the King’s postmaster. Daak Ghar stars Krrish Chhabria, Saurabh Goyal, Kishore C. Srivastava, and Anupriya Goenka and is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Maya - Find your light: When the evil king of darkness threatens to conquer the kingdom of light, the responsibility of saving the kingdom and its people falls on the shoulders of its 13- year- old princess Maya. She must travel through treacherous forests, mountains, and villages and lift three curses to defeat the king. Accompanied by her goofy peacock friend and a snake, Maya sets out on this life-transforming adventure to “find her light.” The play stars Khushi Chauhan, Prasad Kela, Priyanka Patil, Rutuja Bhoite, Shlok Sadlapurkar, Yash Agarwal and Aniket Sahani. It is directed by Laurent Festas and Sanaya Bharucha.