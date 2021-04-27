Catch The Digital premiere Of Gripping Courtdrama VakeelSaab On Amazon Video

Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive digital premiere of the Pawan Kalyan starrer courtroom drama, Vakeel Saab on 30th April in India and across 240 countries and territories. Following the successful release of Jathi Ratnalu, Vakeel Saab joins the exciting line-up of Telugu blockbusters on Amazon Prime Video. In addition to superstar Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in prominent roles along with the sensational Shruti Haasan and evergreen Prakash Raj.

Vakeel Saab is a story of a group of three young girls who cross paths with a stubborn, arrogant young boy and develop a connection that transforms them in ways they could not have expected. ‘Vakeel Saab’ is the Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster film ‘Pink’ and with a thrilling storyline and mindblowing performances, the movie promises to be a roller-coaster ride of emotions, drama, and mystery.

“We are incredibly delighted to bring the World Premiere of Vakeel Saab on Amazon Prime Video and give our audiences across the globe to enjoy this engaging courtroom drama from the comforts of their homes in these times,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India and continued, “Vakeel Saab is a beautifully written film, steered under the captainship of Venu Sriram and peppered with brilliant performances by Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla. We are happy to continue bringing some of the most-awaited Telugu titles on the service and giving audiences immersive storytelling experiences.”

Excited for the film’s digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Director Sriram Venu said, “I am extremely excited to announce that all those who haven’t got an opportunity to watch Vakeel Saab in cinema halls will be able to stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video from the comfort of their homes. There is a lot to look forward to in the film, right from power-packed performances filled with a roller-coaster of emotions to its storyline and subject matter. I am delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video to bring the digital premiere of the film across the world.”

“Fans who have watched the movie in cinema halls have loved and appreciated the film, and for a producer, there is no greater feeling than this. However, due to these challenging times, a lot of our fans could not watch the movie in theatres and I believe this makes the digital premiere of Vakeel Saab even more special,” said Producer Dil Raju.