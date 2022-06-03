Billy Porter’s Directorial Debut Anything's Possible Release Date Out
See the uplifting coming-of-age romance directed by Billy Porter and written by Ximena García Lecuona when Anything’s Possible launches globally on July 22, exclusively on Prime Video
Anything’s Possible is a delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.
Director: Billy Porter
Written by: Ximena García Lecuona
Producers: Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Andrew Lauren, D.J. Gugenheim
Executive Producers: Ximena García Lecuona, Billy Porter, Allison Rose Carter
Music by: Leo Birenberg
Executive Music Producers: Billy Porter, Justin Tranter
Cast: Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry
Genre: Romance, Coming-of-Age Drama
Rating: PG-13 for strong language, thematic material, sexual material, and brief teen drinking
Soundtrack on Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.