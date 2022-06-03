Billy Porter’s Directorial Debut Anything's Possible Release Date Out

See the uplifting coming-of-age romance directed by Billy Porter and written by Ximena García Lecuona when Anything’s Possible launches globally on July 22, exclusively on Prime Video

Anything’s Possible is a delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.

Director: Billy Porter

Written by: Ximena García Lecuona

Producers: Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Andrew Lauren, D.J. Gugenheim

Executive Producers: Ximena García Lecuona, Billy Porter, Allison Rose Carter

Music by: Leo Birenberg

Executive Music Producers: Billy Porter, Justin Tranter

Cast: Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry

Genre: Romance, Coming-of-Age Drama

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, thematic material, sexual material, and brief teen drinking

Soundtrack on Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.