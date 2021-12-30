Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Launch Date, Contestants List With Photos

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is all set to get started in February. If you have any doubts about the host, let me be the first one to break the news that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT too.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be telecast on Disney plus Hotstar. Sources suggest that Bigg Boss OTT is going to be much different from other shows.

Yes, the makers are planning for a new format to attract viewers. Bigg Boss OTT contestants' list leaked, says a source in the know. Anchor Varshini, Anchor Shiva, Dhee 10 winner Raju, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Warangal Vandana and Anchor Pratyusha are said to have been approached by the show makers and also believed to have been confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Check out their Instagram profiles: