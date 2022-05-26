Bigg Boss Telugu Host Nagarjuna's Bumper Offer For Common Man

Bindu Madhavi emerged as the winner in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Non-Stop (Telugu) on Saturday, bringing the curtains down on the show which streamed for three months on Disney+ Hotstar. The popular reality TV show was hosted by Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. The show has gained immense popularity among public since the 5th season aired on February 26.

Now in the latest news, the 6th season of Bigg Boss Telugu will soon be launched and discussions on social media are already buzzing as to who the next set of participants are going to be. On the sidelines of this buzz, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have given a bumper offer to the ‘Common Man’ to not just be a spectator but a golden opportunity to become a contestant in the show!

Star Maa also released a promo where Nagarjuna is heard telling viewers that the common man can also participate in Season 6 of the upcoming Bigg Boss episodes.

“ In a ticket to Bigg Boss season 6 come and avail yourself the one-time golden offer by Star Maa… login to the website and register your details, “ Nagarjuna says.

If you are interested in participating in the Bigg Boss House Season 6 login into starmaa.startv.com and register your details and if you are lucky you could be in the glasshouse participating in the fun and excitement of the show.

