Bigg Boss OTT: Winner and Runner Up Announced

Colors this time came up with a short version of their popular reality TV show. Bigg Boss OTT started airing on Voot in the first week of August. After 6 weeks, it has finally come to an end. The winner of BB OTT is none other than Divya Agarwal. She won the show and took home the trophy.

We had the top 5 of the season, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. These were the contestants in Grand Finale. Among them, Pratik decided to walk away with the briefcase.

Host Karan Johar brought in the briefcase which contained a ticket to Bigg Boss 15. The one who picks it up will get to be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show and out of the OTT race. Pratik took the opportunity. After him, the first elimination that happened brought an end to Raqesh Bapat’s journey.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal is The Winner

Shamita Shetty was conceived to be the top 2 contestants by many but sadly, she didn’t go beyond the top 3. It was between Nishant and Divya. Many viewers liked the way Divya Agarwal played. She was alone most of the time without a connection, yet managed to do well.

Divya Agarwal became the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. She lifted the trophy and took home Rs 25 lakh. Nishant Bhat who also played well this season became the first runner up.