Bigg Boss OTT: Why is "BB Unfair With Divya" Trending On Twitter?

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT started, Divya Agarwal has been sidelined. Fans often call out other contestants’ behavior towards Divya and have wondered if she is being treated differently on the show? Many are now demanding an answer from the makers.

Look at the start of the show, as we remember all the contestants needed a connection in the show. During the entry, girls were choosing their partners. But in the end, when there were two girls and just one guy left, host Karan Johar gave a chance to the last standing man, Karan Nath to make a choice. In the end, he chose Ridhima Pandit, and Divya was left alone. This directly landed her nominations.

After few episodes during the Buzzer task, the men of the house had a chance to switch their partners. Zeeshan Khan ditched Urfi Javed and partnered with Divya. This left Urfi very angry as it led to her nomination and eventually making her first contestant gets eliminated.

Things were going well for now when Zeeshan was thrown out of the house after his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. It came as a shock to many as such things happened before but the contestants were left with a warning. Once again Divya was all alone. Fans condemned this decision and said that the makers were being unfair to few contestants and favouring the others.

Divya Agarwal fans started trending, “BB UNFAIR WITH DIVYA” on Twitter demanding fair behavior with her. The issue here is that Divya has not been able to take part in few tasks as it requires you to have a connection. Viewers have called the show boring and predictable as it seems like it has become more like a fight between Bigg Boss and her.

On every Sunday ka Vaar, we see a fight between host Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal. The director does not point out others or scold them, but only has his target locked on Divya. He got angry after Divya said given a chance, she would nominate Karan. He directly nominated Divya for her remarks during the second Sunday ka Vaar episode. Audiences that always wait for the Weekend episode to come, so they see the contestants in the wrong, get scolded but since that has not happened, they lost interest.

What the makers are planning is unclear. But looks like fans are slowly losing interest in Bigg Boss OTT and the reason is not just Divya Agarwal or the treatment with her, but the overall format of the show.