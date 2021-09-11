Bigg Boss OTT: Who Are The Guests On This Sunday Ka Vaar?

Like every Sunday Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT, this time as well, we will have some guest appearances on the show. Last time, we had Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli who graced the Bigg Boss stage during the Sunday episode, and this time also we are going to have two of Bigg Boss ex-contestants coming.

Former contestants of Bigg Boss and known faces of the TV industry, actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are all set to make an appearance on Sunday’s Bigg Boss episode. Devoleena also came as a temporary replacement to Eijaz Khan last season.

Devoleena and Rashami's friendship was something else on Bigg Boss 13. The audience loved their chemistry as both would help each other. It will be interesting to see what these two have to say to the contestants in the Bigg Boss house now.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Week 5 Opening Voting Trend

Earlier it was Rakhi Sawant in the Sunday ka Vaar episode that came as a guest. Then we also had Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Last Sunday ka Vaar episode brought back Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and finalist Nikki Tamboli. Every time the makers bring in a guest star and try to spice things up in the house. It is crucial how the contestants play as we are inching towards the finale.

Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Moose Jattana are nominated this week. It is to be seen who gets eliminated this time. The Ticket to Finale task was supposed to help one contestant reach the finals and be the first one, safe. Now that the task has been canceled, we will just have to wait and see who makes it and who doesn’t by the end of this week.