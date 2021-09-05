Bigg Boss OTT: Which Contestant Will Get Eliminated On Sunday Ka Vaar?

From Bigg Boss OTT, four contestants are gone now and the remaining are there giving each other a tough fight to stay in the house. For now, Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, and Zeeshan Khan have been eliminated.

Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, and Millind Gaba were among the nominations for this week. Shamita Shetty was also nominated, but the Boss Man and Boss Lady saved her in the end. Divya Agarwal has been running on top. She is currently in the safe zone and not really in danger of elimination. After her, it is Akshara and Millind.

According to the current situation, we may be saying our farewell to Millind Gaba during Karan Johar's upcoming Sunday ka Vaar. If he is eliminated, Akshara will be the one in the house without a connection along with Divya Agarwal. Let's see what the makers of Bigg Boss have in store for us. If we get double elimination this week, it will come as a shock to many.

Well, this time on Bigg Boss OTT Sunday ka Vaar episode, we have Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and top 5 contestant/finalist Nikki Tamboli entering the house as special guests. A promo announcing their entry was recently released where they shared their excitement. In the promo, Rubina and Nikki can be seen discussing their favourite contestant in BB OTT. Rubina says that Shamita Shetty is her favourite contestant and Nikki goes with Pratik Sehajpal. She admits that she likes Pratik’s attitude.