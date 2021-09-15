Bigg Boss OTT: Which Contestant is Ankita Lokhande Supporting?

Ankita Lokhande revealed her Bigg Boss OTT favourite contestant and there is no scope for guessing as we all know she has been friends with Nishant Bhat for a long time now. The actress shared a post on Instagram in support of Bhat. It was a compilation of their dance videos. She extended her support and said that she wants Nishant to win.

“We want trophy nishu. This is our journey of togetherness, Nishu. I love you and how. The way you are playing in big boss is outstanding. You have made all of us proud, nishukadi,” she wrote on Instagram and shared a video as well.

"The way u are playing in big boss is outstanding. You have made all of us proud nishukadi. My superstar and the most hardworking guy I know. Proud proud and proud of you my Laxman. Whether u win or you don’t. U r my winner nishuuuiiuuuu. me and Vicky are so proud of u. seeeeee you soooon baby,” she added.

Currently, there are six contestants in Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, and Divya Agarwal are the top 6. Before the finale, there are chances that we will have a mid-week elimination. It is to be seen who goes home before Saturday. Catch the episode this Saturday, (Sept 18).