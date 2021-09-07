Bigg Boss OTT: Week 5 Opening Voting Trend

As we all know, connections on Bigg Boss OTT have come to an end now. Many contestants have benefitted from this partnership. It has come as a welcome surprise to the audience that all the connections on Bigg Boss have now ended. This means that the viewers will get to see the individual game from now.

Post the connection break-up, we had the first nominations in the house. Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat are safe, and the rest all the contestants are in the nominations. This week, it will be individual contestants so chances are that there will not be double elimination during the upcoming Sunday ka Vaar. Instead one among the nominated ones will say goodbye to the Bigg Boss house.

Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Moose Jattana are nominated this week. Things can turn anytime as we still have more tasks to come. Contestants still have a chance to save themselves from the nominations. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming episodes.

For now, the audience has started pushing for their favourite contestant and is voting hard. If we go by the opening voting trend, then it can be seen that Pratik is on top. After him, it is Divya Agarwal followed by Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin. In the last position, we have Moose Jattana. This is just the start of voting for this week, anything can happen in the end.

We wait for the Sunday ka Vaar episode to see who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT this time.