Bigg Boss OTT: Was Akshara Singh’s Elimination Planned?

Fans have been expressing their disappointment over the elimination last week on Bigg Boss OTT. They did not feel that it was right to eliminate Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba. According to the viewers, they got enough votes and probably deserved at least another week in the house. Many questions were raised and viewers asked if Akshara’s elimination was real or not?

As soon as last week’s episode aired and fans saw that it was Akshara and Millind this time, they became disappointed and said it should have been someone else. They started saying that the makers were biased towards few contestants and that it was all planned.

Things became serious when Akshara Singh made few shocking revelations on a video. She spoke about Bigg Boss OTT and its makers. She said in a video that the questions which were directed towards her in the name of ‘Audience’ are not really from the audience but the makers and staff from the team itself. It made her look bad but viewers never asked any questions.

“Jin logo ko Darshak banake question puchwaya gaya, woh kuch team ke hi log hai. Woh audience nai thi (The persons asking questions in the video were not the audience. They are part of the Bigg Boss team),” she says. I knew I had seen these faces somewhere, sometime, so I was shocked as to what is going on, added Akshara.

Nothing was said regarding this and fans are still in confusion. They trended hashtags demanding her reentry into the house. Now once again, the fans are trending “#BringAksharaInBB” on Twitter asking the makers to bring Akshara back in the Bigg Boss house.

This might be unlikely as the finale week is approaching soon on Bigg Boss OTT. Let us see who wins the show and proceeds to Bigg Boss 15.