Bigg Boss OTT Voting Trends, Checks Who is in Danger Zone?

We have three contestants in the nomination for this Week. They are Millind Gaba, Akshara, and Divya Agarwal. All three of them have played fairly well and are getting audience support. But if you talk about one contestant that is getting fewer votes when compared to the others, it is Millind.

Yes, Millind is getting audience attention and love but that is not reciprocating in votes. He supported Partik Sehejpal fully well but in the end, Pratik betrayed him and is now siding more with Neha. The Boss Man and Boss Lady saved Shamita Shetty from the elimination when given the history, they should have gone for someone else.

Anyways, on top, we have Divya Agarwal with the highest votes followed by Akshara Singh and lastly Millind Gaba. If we go by these trends, then he could be the one to get eliminated this Sunday ka Vaar. After that, the connections in the house can become very different. We will have at least three ladies who are with no partners.

Recently, a new trailer for Bigg Boss OTT was released, in which Nia Sharma reveals her entry. She said that her arrival will add to the house's drama and excitement. The audience has been going crazy since she was confirmed as the wild-card contestant. More drama will definitely stir up now.