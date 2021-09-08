Now the individual game has started on Bigg Boss OTT. All the connections have broken and players are on their own. For the past few weeks, many have benefitted from the partnership but that will not happen anymore. Everyone will play for their own position in the house.

Right after the break-up, there were nominations in the Bigg Boss house where apart from Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat, everyone else has been nominated. The voting will save everyone except for one contestant in the coming elimination, this Sunday. But now the latest news is that the voting for Ticket to Finale has started.

The audience will now vote for their favourite contestant to see them in the finale. Many are guessing that the winner for this will be either Pratik Sehajpal or Shamita Shetty. These two are the most talked about contestants in the house. The votes, in the end, will determine the winner. After the elimination this week, we will have the Top 6 of Bigg Boss OTT.

Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Moose Jattana, and Shamita Shetty are nominated this week. We now wait for the Sunday ka Vaar episode. It is going to be interesting as now all contestants have gone solo. For now, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty are on top.

The competition is tough and voting is currently on. Remember whoever wins, Bigg Boss OTT will go to Bigg Boss 15 and their journey will continue from there.