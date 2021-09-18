Bigg Boss OTT: Take A Look At The Winner’s Trophy

The Bigg Boss OTT journey will come to an end with the finale episode airing today, Saturday. The controversial reality show returned with an OTT special for Bigg Boss this time. There were fewer contestants when compared to the TV version. The show will now come to a close after six weeks of drama and fights.

As it is the time for Grand Finale, the audience has their eyes on one thing. Who will lift the Bigg Boss OTT trophy? Every season, the design of the trophy is a little different. This time as well, the makers have come with a new design.

It is a turquoise color trophy in the shape of an eye. Sparkling beats kind of design makes it look more glamorous. The eye in between reflects the Bigg Boss sign. Whoever wins the show will be lifting this trophy and will also be the recipient of a cash prize.

There were many speculations that mostly for the OTT version; the winner will not get any cash prize but the opportunity to enter Bigg Boss 15. This seems highly unlikely. As per the buzz, the winner will be lifting the trophy and will also win Rs.55 lakhs. It is unclear if we will have two winners or one. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Raqesh Bapat, are the top five of Bigg Boss OTT. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh will be making a guest appearance and will announce the winner/winners.