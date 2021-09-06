Bigg Boss OTT: Shocking Double Elimination On Sunday Ka Vaar

It was time for a double elimination on Sunday ka Vaar on Bigg Boss OTT. Well, that was kind of predictable as last week there was no elimination. Seeing the pace of the show and the fact that it has fewer weeks to the finale, the number of contestants in the house will have to be less.

After Urfi Javed, we had double elimination with Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath. Then the sudden eviction of Zeeshan Khan did not go well with the fans and now we have two contestants get evicted this time. Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba have been eliminated from the show on the Sunday ka Vaar episode.

Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, and Millind Gaba were the contestants nominated this week. Shamita Shetty was also there on the list at first, but she was saved by the Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house. Fans predicted that we would be saying goodbye to Akshara and Millind this time. Divya has been playing relatively well and has been getting fans' love.

Also Read: Salman Khan Behind Akshara Singh's Bigg Boss OTT Entry?

So in the end, eliminating one of these two would have been fine but both the good contestants are gone and it came as a surprise to many. Millind had the fewest votes out of the three people, nominated. So, since this week was double elimination, Akshara and Millind had to go because Divya was able to get enough votes. However, people are now wondering if the elimination was really based on votes.

Fans are unhappy with the decision and wished that these two had gotten more days in the house as Akshara and Millind were doing well as a connection. “Sharam Karo” started trending on Twitter as viewers demanded answers from Bigg Boss makers.

Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, and Moose Jattana are remaining in the house.