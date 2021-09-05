Bigg Boss OTT: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli in Sunday ka Vaar

This time on Bigg Boss OTT Sunday ka Vaar episode, we have Bigg Boss season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and top 5 contestants Nikki Tamboli entering the house as guests. A promo announcing their entry was recently released where they shared their excitement.

In the promo, Rubina and Nikki can be seen discussing their favourite contestant in BB OTT. Rubina says that Shamita Shetty is her favourite contestant and Nikki goes with Pratik Sehajpal. She admits that she likes Pratik’s attitude.

Karan Johar who is hosting the show will obviously be back for the Sunday ka Vaar episode and this time he will be joined by Nikki and Rubina. The makers shared the promo and said that the audience can expect the episode to be hotter and fiercer. Towards the end, we will also have one contestant leaving the house. This time individual contestants were nominated, so the audience has predicted that only one will leave the house and not two like in the case of connection, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath.

Nominated contestants this week are Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba, and Divya Agarwal. Earlier Shamita Shetty was nominated as well but she was saved by the Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house. Now one among these nominated contestants will get evicted today. Catch the episode on Voot to see the drama in the Bigg Boss OTT house.