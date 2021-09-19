Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal Will Enter BB15

Bigg Boss OTT has come to an end. We have the winner and also the contestant that will be going to Bigg Boss 15. Divya Agarwal won the show and took home the cash prize while Pratik Sehajpal took the ticket to BB15.

Over the course of the season, Pratik became one of the fan-favorite contestants. He was playing well in the beginning but after his connection with Neha Bhasin, many didn’t like his change. They felt that he was ruining his own game and should not be listening to Neha. Overall, he managed to sustain in the house and reached the top 5.

In the end, Pratik decided to give up the finale race and walk out with the ticket to Bigg Boss 15. Karan Johar came in with a briefcase that contained the ticket to BB15 but whoever picks it will be out of the Bigg Boss OTT race. Pratik decided to continue his journey in the house as he always wanted to be a part of this show.

Pratik took the briefcase and ticket to BB15. He will now be part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show that will start airing on Colors from October first week. He will have an advantage over other contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house as his fans who supported Pratik in OTT will be there for him, further.

After Pratik, it was Raqesh Bapat who was eliminated. Then Shamita Shetty’s journey in the house came to an end and we got the top 2. It was Divya Agarwal who won the show and took home Rs 25 lakh and Nishant Bhat was the first runner-up.