Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt To Get Eliminated?

The finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT is approaching, and with it, the winner of this brief Voot show will be revealed. In a short period of time, a lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants were expected to have connections in order to stay in the home, and all of these connections were later dissolved.

Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, and Divya Agarwal are the top 6 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. They are officially in the semi-finals week. But now there are chances that one among these contestants will get eliminated and will lead us to the top 5 of the show. It is unsure as to how the makers will do the elimination. Will voting happen or a sudden task is to be seen.

As per the buzz, the mid-week elimination on Bigg Boss OTT has been confirmed. For one player it will be the end of their Bigg Boss journey. Speculations suggest that it will be either Raqesh or Nishant. Judging by the voting trends and other things, it is possible that Nishant will be saying goodbye really soon.

Who will get eliminated? Well, we will get all the answers during the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT. Catch the episode this Saturday, (Sept 18). After that, it will be the start of Bigg Boss 15.