Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma Exits The House

Nia Sharma made a grand entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card contestant and in a very short time, interacted with others very well. Especially Pratik Sehajpal started to get to know her more. Just when the contestants and audience started liking her presence in the Bigg Boss house, her exit from the show was announced.

Yes, you read that right. Nia will be leaving the house. She stayed for one entire day and now it is time for her to say goodbye. The Jamai Raja actress interacted with everyone in this short time. She gave advice to the contestants and even expressed her desire to become Divya Agarwal’s connection. She had a fun time with Millind Gaba and Neha Bhasin.

Things were getting cheerful in the house with the contestants wanting to spend more time with Nia. When Bigg Boss suddenly announced that it was now time for her to leave, all were left in shock and confusion. This reaction was not just from the inmates but also the fans.

Bigg Boss viewers and Nia Sharma fans were super excited when the promo announcing her entry, was released. It felt like a disappointing twist to the audience who were expecting her stay to be longer than that. Bringing her in for just one day was very confusing. Netizens are now saying that this was just a bid to raise the ratings and get the viewers excited.

Anyways now that Nia has left, we are back to the same contestants. Until now four contestants, Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan have left the house. We have Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, and Akshara Singh left in the house. One or maybe two among these will be eliminated in the coming Sunday ka Vaar episode.