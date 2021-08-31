Bigg Boss OTT: New Promo Confirms Nia Sharma’s Entry Soon

A new promo for Bigg Boss OTT was released recently in which you can see Nia Sharma talking about her entry. She confirmed that her entry will bring new drama and excitement to the house. Ever since she was confirmed as the wild-card contestant on the OTT version, the audience has been going crazy and cannot handle the excitement.

The makers are trying everything to make the audience remained hooked to the show. Nia Sharma has been introduced to the show to make it more intriguing and spicy. Yes, the actress from Jamai Raja will be a wild-card contestant in the house. This came as welcome news for the BB OTT viewers and hardcore fans.

In the promo that was released announcing Nia’s entry, she is seen saying that she is hooked to watching Bigg Boss OTT. “My new hobby is watching Bigg Boss OTT 24x7”, said Nia. She says, but watching time is over. Now it is time to play the game. It is time for a storm in the house, she adds. The actress warns the contestants to be ready as she is ready to make the game difficult.

All the connections are made in the house after Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath were evicted on the last Sunday ka Vaar episode, and Zeeshan Khan was evicted after his violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal, leaving Divya Agarwal alone. With all of the previous connections, it will be interesting to see what Nia Sharma's part will be in this situation.