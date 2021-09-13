Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Eliminated, Fans Call it Unfair

The Sunday ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT brought the elimination of Moose Jattana. It was the end of her journey in the Bigg Boss house. It was the usual routine for host Karan Johar. He bashed some contestants including Raqesh Bapat. Few celebrity guests made an appearance and after an hour-long episode, it was the time for elimination.

As we know, this week it was Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, and Moose Jattana in the nomination. Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhatt were safe. The audience voted for their favourite contestant. In the end, Moose got fewer votes and was evicted from Bigg Boss.

If we look at the voting trends, it suggests that Pratik was getting a good amount of votes. Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty were also doing well and were out of the danger zone. In the end, it was between Neha and Moose. Both the contestants got fewer votes but nothing could be said. This week, brought the end to Moose’s journey.

This has led to a lot of controversies as fans are saying that it was an unfair decision. Some suggested that Neha Bhasin might have a good following but the Bigg Boss fans are supporting Moose. She could not have gotten fewer votes than Neha. Fans have divided opinions on this. While some said that it was an unfair and biased decision, some were saying that there is nothing wrong with the elimination as it was based on votes.

A similar reaction was given by the fans when Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba were eliminated. Many believed that Bigg Boss OTT makers are up to something and probably did not make the decision based on votes. Nothing can be said about this. It’s all up to the Bigg Boss viewers.