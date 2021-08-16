Bigg Boss OTT Gets Worst Rating: Salman Better Than Karan Johar, Say Netizens

There’s no denying the fact that Salman Khan is the face of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi. He has been hosting the show for the past few years. The TV audience is in love with his hosting style. It’s hard to imagine the show without him. Recently, a new season of Bigg Boss premiered on OTT, which is being hosted by Karan Johar.

Viewers are complaining on social media that they want Salman Khan to host the show. They are demanding the show makers to rope Salman as the host even for Bigg Boss OTT as they are not happy with Karan Johar.

Have you heard this, yet? Bigg Boss OTT has garnered lowest viewership rating in history of Bigg Boss. The reason is said to be Karan Johar’s hosting style and the show streaming on OTT. The show's low viewership has once again proved that no one can match Salman’s Charmisa when it comes to hosting the reality show. What’s your take on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.