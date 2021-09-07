Bigg Boss OTT Fixed, Akshara Singh's Sensational Comment

Reality shows like Bigg Boss have always been in controversy as the audience is in constant doubt of these shows being actually, “Real.” We never know what’s happening behind the scenes, it is difficult to trust when there is no saying if what we are saying is real. Ever since the start of Bigg Boss OTT, it has been under fire for being too predictable and biased.

Bigg Boss OTT viewers have been raising this question for a long time now. They believe that the show is biased towards certain contestants and the makers already have a plan to make their favoured contestants win. Whether this is true or not is something that we do not know, but one thing is for sure, is that the behind the scene scenario is completely different.

Also Read: Fans Slam Makers For Eliminating Akshara and Millind

Audience raised questions regarding the format and the makers often targeting Divya Agarwal. There were objections raised to Karan Johar’s hosting as well. It was said that he targets only one or two contestants and overlooks all the mistakes of other contestants.

The recent eviction of Akshara Singh has caused a lot of stir. Many were not happy with it and feel that it was all the makers’ strategy. The production team did not want Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin to get eliminated but it was necessary to evict a ‘Connection’ that is how things became convenient for them after the partners switch in last week’s task. Akshara had some really shocking revelations about the show and its format.

AKSHARA SINGH SHOCKING REVELATIONS

Following her eviction from the show, Akshara Singh recently made some shocking revelations about Bigg Boss OTT. She said in a video that the questions asked in the name of ‘Audience’ are not really from the audience but the makers and persons from the team itself.

“Jin logo ko Darshak banake question puchwaya gaya, woh kuch team ke hi log hai. Woh audience nai thi (The people in the video asking questions were not the audience. They are part of the show’s team),” she says. I knew I had seen these faces somewhere, sometime, so I was shocked as to what is going on, added Akshara.

Not just this, there was also a picture shared by a Netizen on Twitter where you can see that the names of the ones asking questions are similar to those working in the team.

MAKERS CHEATING THE AUDIENCE?

If we look at the tweet shared by the audience, they are now pointing out that many of the questions were asked by the production staff and the channel’s team members. They are not the real audience submitted questions. Fans are wondering if it all is a ruse and that everything is fixed since the beginning.

These are Aam Audience 😂😂

Half people's don't have their last name.. That Garv kothari is director and in production at essel vision other profiles are locked ...#Retweet to Maximum peoples and show them reality#biggbossott #bbott #karanjohar pic.twitter.com/qe4eVTVQX3 — Act Riders(AR) (@RidersAct) September 7, 2021

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Contestants Minimum Guarantee Scam Exposed?

Viewers are demanding answers and have questioned the authenticity of such shows. Since the beginning, the Bigg Boss OTT avid watchers have had this doubt that Shamita Shetty will not be eliminated even if she gets fewer votes as it is in her contract. Votes are slowly losing credibility and the audience feels that their hard work doesn’t even matter. Maybe the votes are not even counted?

Well, one thing is for sure, audiences are becoming increasingly skeptical of reality shows especially Bigg Boss OTT. It is to be seen what the makers have in store now and how the show goes in the coming episodes. All will depend on who wins BB OTT and proceeds to Bigg Boss 15.