Bigg Boss OTT: First Nominations After Connections Breakup

As we all remember, Bigg Boss OTT started with the concept of Connections. Everyone was playing in pairs. This went on for weeks, but now the connection has finally come to an end. The contestants will have to start playing for themselves now.

In the beginning, we had all the pairs with one contestant alone, Divya Agarwal. Later when Zeeshan Khan made the switch, Divya and he became partners and Urfi Javed was nominated. A lot has happened in the house since then. Karan Nath-Ridhima Pandit and Akshara Singh-Millind Gaba were the two pairs eliminated till now.

Until now we had evictions in pair with just Urfi Javed being the single one to get eliminated. But from now the individual game has begun. All the connections are gone. Earlier contestants played together and helped each other be safe from the nominations. As you will remember from the time when Shamita Shetty tore her family’s letter to save Raqesh Bapat. Now the show has come to a point where Raqesh is safe and Shamita is not.

Yes, as per the nominations this week, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat are safe, and the rest all the contestants are in the nominations. Shamita, Neha Bhasin, Divya, Pratik Sehajpal, and Moose Jattana are nominated this week.

It will be interesting to see whose game gets affected the most. Some have benefited from the beginning due to their partners but now that cannot happen. The contestant that wins here will be going to Bigg Boss 15. Everyone wants that, so the competition is about to get tough. The time to support each other is gone.