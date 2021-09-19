Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Celebrate As Divya Agarwal Wins The Show

Bigg Boss OTT, a Voot reality show, has finally come to an end, and we have a winner. Divya Agarwal is the winner of BB OTT. The contestants were joined by several celebrities and host Karan Johar for the Grand Finale show, which aired yesterday on the online platform.

In the end, it was between Nishant and Divya, the latter won the hearts and votes of everyone. Bigg Boss OTT was won by Divya Agarwal, with Nishant Bhat as the first runner-up. She took the trophy and went with a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

For some reason, Divya Agarwal has been in the news since the launch of Bigg Boss OTT. Whether it's her clashes with other participants, her confrontations with host Karan Johar, or her performance in the tasks, she's always been the focus of attention. Viewers often liked the way she stood up for herself.

Divya was alone at the start of the show when all of the contestants had a connection. She later became Zeeshan Khan's partner after he switched during a buzzer task. But then he was thrown out of the house as well, leaving Divya alone once more. She has been playing her own game since then. She did not need a partner or a connection.

Fans celebrated her win on Twitter and started trending, “Divya Deserving Winner of BBOTT”. They congratulated her and praised her for playing well all alone.