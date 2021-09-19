Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal is The Winner

The Voot reality show, Bigg Boss OTT has finally come to an end and we have our winner. It is none other than, Divya Agarwal. The Grand Finale episode aired today on the online platform where the contestants were joined by many celebrities and host Karan Johar.

In the start itself, Karan came with a twist. He gave a choice to the top 5 contestants and brought in a briefcase. Karan said that whoever picks up the case will be out of the OTT race but will be going to Bigg Boss 15 that is set to air from October 2. Pratik Sehajpal walked away with the case and was out of the finale.

With this, we got the top 4 of Bigg Boss OTT. It was Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, and Divya Agarwal. Raqesh was the next one to get eliminated. After him, it was Shamita Shetty who many thought had the potential to be top 2.

Between Nishant and Divya, it was the latter who won everyone’s hearts and votes. Divya Agarwal became the winner of Bigg Boss OTT with Nishant Bhat as the first runner-up. She lifted the trophy and took the home cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.