Bigg Boss OTT Connections To Break, Individual Game Starts Now

Bigg Boss OTT started with connections special. Every contestant entered the house with a partner they chose. Ladies had the choice to select their partner and when in the end it was only Karan Nath, he got the option to choose between Ridhima Pandit and Divya Agarwal. Now the update is that after all these days, the pairs are finally about to break.

Over the past few weeks, a lot of drama happened, connections broke and new connections were made. You will remember it was Zeeshan Khan and Urfi Javed in the beginning but after the first Buzzer task, he switched her with Divya. This meant Urfi directly in nominations. In the end, she became the first one to get eliminated.

The first pair to get eliminated was Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath. It came as a shock to many but also few shared that they did not do much since the beginning. One of the strongest pairs in the house is considered Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. They have been playing strong and did not break the pair since the entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Next, we have Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana as the connection. Even they have been playing a good game. It is to be seen if the break in the connection affects them? After the switch, Pratik Sehejpal and Neha Bhasin became a connection. On the other hand, Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba came together. They were eliminated in yesterday’s Sunday ka Vaar episode.

As of now, we have three pairs in the house. Shamita-Raqesh, Neha-Pratik, and Moose-Nishant. Divya is playing solo as her connection Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the BB house following his physical fight with Pratik.

It will be interesting to see how these contestants, who have been in connection since the beginning, now perform after going, individually. Whose game will be affected the most, is to be seen.