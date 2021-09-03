Bigg Boss OTT Closing Voting Trend: This Contestant in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss OTT has been airing on Voot and has been doing fairly well with the ratings. Till now three people have been eliminated and one contestant Zeeshan khan was asked to walk out of the house after his fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

Till now Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, and Zeeshan Khan have been eliminated. All the connections are made in the house except for Divya Agarwal and the new wild card entry Nia Sharma. For this week, we had Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, and Millind Gaba in the nominations. Shamita Shetty was there in the nominations as well but was saved by the Boss Man and Boss Lady.

After this, we have three contestants left in the nominations. Now if the voting trends and popularity of each contestant are to be seen, Divya Agarwal has been running on top. She is currently in the safe zone and not really in danger of elimination. After her, it is Akshara and Millind.

Judging by how things are going, we could be saying goodbye to Millind Gaba in the coming Sunday ka Vaar hosted by Karan Johar. If he gets eliminated, it will mean that Akshara will be without a connection in the house. Let us wait and see what the Bigg Boss makers have in store for us. If things take a turn, we could be seeing double elimination this week.

Talking about the celebrity guest this Sunday ka Vaar, we will have Bigg Boss 14 top 5 contestant, Nikki Tamboli coming this time.