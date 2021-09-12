Bigg Boss OTT: Changes in Voting Trend, Contestants in Danger Zone

Today is the Sunday ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT and with that, we will soon have elimination. As we know there are currently seven contestants in the house out of which 5 of them are nominated. After today we will be left with only 6 players in the house.

Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat were safe and others were in nominations. Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Moose Jattana are nominated this week. One among these five will be saying goodbye to the BB house. All the players in Bigg Boss OTT as of now have a strong fanbase who are voting for their favourite contestant. It will be a close competition.

All the contestants gave their 100% during the ticket to finale task and in the end, we had two finalists remaining. But we didn’t get a winner as the final task was canceled. This came as a shock to the audience who were waiting to see the winner of the ticket to the finale.

Coming to the voting trend now is the crucial time for all the players as we are inching closer to the Grand Finale. As we all know, the contestants winning here will be going to Bigg Boss 15, if there are few other benefits also, is what we do not know. Going by the voting trend and how things are in the house, we can say that Pratik, Shamita Shetty are safe for sure.

Then we have Raqesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal. These two have been playing well and managed to impress the audience. Especially Divya is being loved by the fans. These two are safe and are getting a good number of votes. Neha is safe too but not with a very high margin. It will either be Nishant Bhat or Moose Jattana getting evicted tonight.