Bigg Boss Kannada Timings Changed!

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has become the talk of the town. It is for the first time, Sudeep's show is to be stopped all of Sudden without picking a winner.

Kannada Bigg Boss makers have hurt the audience and contestants by suspending the show. Hwoever, we all know that the fault cannot be attributed to Colors Kannada. Actually, it is the pandemic situation in the team which is forcing the show makers to shut down the most successful season of the Kannada TV reality show.

If everything went as planned, we would have known who Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 winner was by the first week of June, which is only a couple of days from now.

Bigg Boss viewers also missed the chance to watch the grand finale which is usually a gala affair. On Saturday, the show makers informed the public that they are stopping the show keeping in mind the second wave of Coronavirus.

We have learnt from reliable sources that there seems to be a lot of footage and the makers are planning to telecast in the last two episodes, which is going to be an emotional episode as contestants would be bidding goodbye to each other. The show makers have changed the timings, every day the show used to be aired at 9:30 pm on Colors Kannada. Now, Colors Kannada will air the last two episodes at 7: 30pm which is today and tomorrow.

