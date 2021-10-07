Bigg Boss 15: Fans Slam Jay Bhanushali For Calling Pratik Sehajpal ‘Dedh Futiya’

Age-shaming, body-shaming, and even height-shaming have become common on Bigg Boss 15. Contestants fight each other and are often seen commenting on other’s age and even body. The viewers are not at all satisfied with the way these comments have become more repetitive now.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal get into an ugly fight. This even resulted in Pratik damaging the house property. They even said some nasty stuff to each other. During the argument, Jay called Pratik, ‘dedh futiya’ which is like shaming someone short.

This attitude of Jay did not sit well with the viewers as they slammed him for commenting on Pratik’s height. They took to Twitter to reprimand Jay and even demanded that Salman Khan take his class on Weekend ka Vaar. Many even pointed out that host Salman is also the almost same height as Pratik. If Jay refers to Pratik as ‘dedh futiya’, then will he say the same for Salman Khan?

“I hope #JayBhanushali gets called out by Salman for height shaming #PratikSehajpal. not the first time, he kept repeating it. #BB15” wrote a user on Twitter.

I hope #JayBhanushali gets called out by Salman for height shaming #PratikSehajpal. not the first time, he kept repeating it. #BB15 — αℓвєℓι (@inyourlight___) October 6, 2021

Another user wrote, “First of all, it is wrong to tease someone on the height of his body, if his height is small, then it is not his fault at all God made us! And don't you dare to doubt GOD!! #PratikFam #JayBhanushali #BiggBoss15.”

First of all, it is wrong to tease someone on the height of his body, if his height is small, then it is not his fault at all God made us! And don't you dare to doubt GOD!! #PratikFam #JayBhanushali #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/n39jNx7UYq — Arman Guleria (@arman_guleria) October 5, 2021

#JayBhanushali height shaming of #PratikSehajpal 'derh futya and tommy' #KaranKundrra age shaming of #ShamitaShetty calling her 'aunty' very bad what kind of celebs they are. #BiggBoss15 #PratikFam — Saif Ali Khan (@khanSAK000) October 6, 2021