Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Swami Om Passed Away At 63

Swami Om who appeared in season 10 of Bigg Boss passed away at the age of 63. Om participated in BB season 10 and became famous for his very controversial time in the show.

Reports suggested that Swami Om was very ill and was admitted to the AIIMS hospital for treatment. His health took a serious toll when few days ago, he also suffered a paralysis attack. Om’s friends confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 few months ago. Due to all these health complications, Swami Om passed away on Wednesday (Feb 3).

Arjun Jain, son of Swami Om's friend Mukesh Jain told Zee News that Swami was not doing well for past few days. He said that Swami had tested positive for coronavirus, three months ago. He recovered from that after receiving treatment. But even after that, he could not walk pertaining to weakness in his body. Two weeks ago, he suffered a paralysis attack which further worsened Swami’s condition.

Swami Om - Vinodanand Jha

Swami Om or Vinodanand Jha is a self-proclaimed Baba (Godman). He participated in Bigg Boss season 10 and is one of the most controversial contestant of not just BB10 but of all Bigg Boss seasons. He was evicted from the house, following an incident where he threw his urine on fellow contestants Rohan Mehra and Bani J.

He also has several criminal cases registered against him including a molestation and thievery case. In 2008, Jha’s brother Pramod Jha filed a complaint against him alleging that Vinodanand stole few bicycles and spare parts from his cycle shop.

In 2017, an unidentified woman registered a complaint alleging that Vinodanand and one of his friends had molested her by ripping off her clothes.

Netizens and ex-Bigg Boss contestants paid their respects on Twitter

#SwamiOm no doubt created many controversies and some of his act was really hard to forgive.But we cant deny the fact that he made people laugh.Was super entertaining.He left us and it is final time to forgive his idiotism and pray for the departed soul.I wish he rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/5QHb3buFHP — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) February 3, 2021

#biggboss #swamiom Om shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7cLjcHvZZK — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) February 3, 2021