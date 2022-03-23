Bheemla Nayak To Premiere A Day Before Scheduled Date

Bheemla Nayak the Telugu multi starrer movie starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati is slated for release on the OTT platform. Disney Plus Hotstar which secured the digital streaming rights of Bheemla Nayak, announced that the film will start streaming from the 25th of March.

However, on the 22nd of March Hotstar announced on its social media platform Twitter that it is going to be released a day earlier than the announced date. Pawan Kalyan fans and subscribers will be able to watch the movie from 23rd midnight itself.

Bheemla Nayak, is a story that revolves around the fight between a policeman ( Pawan Kalyan ) and a retired army officer (Rana Daggubati) who is a rich and arrogant person in the town.

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak got huge collections and responses from audiences in theatres itself. So now the team wants to bring it to OTT lovers, and make it available for the audience to watch the movie whenever they want.

