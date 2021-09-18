BBT5: Shanmukh Jaswanth Can't Escape Class From Nagarjuna

Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT is all set to conclude by tomorrow night. Yes, Bigg Boss OTT is sailing towards its finale. Currently, there are five contestants in the house.

If you haven't seen the list yet—Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty have managed to survive eviction. Yes, they are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss OTT grand finale.

Now, the latest reports doing the rounds suggest that the favorite jodi Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are all set to grace the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT. It is the star couple that will announce the winner of the show.

Are you wondering which Bigg Boss OTT contestant will enter Salman Khan's BB15 house? Well, if the buzz doing the rounds is anything to go by, then either Divya Agarwal or Shamita Shetty is going to be picked as Bigg Boss OTT winner. The other contestant will be the first runner up of Bigg Boss 15. Divya and Shamita fans are rooting for their favorite contestants on social media.

They are urging all Bigg Boss lovers not to stop voting for them. Karan Johar is going to officially announce the winner's name in tomorrow's episode.

We are sure you are as excited as us. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.