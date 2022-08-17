BBK OTT: Cry Baby Spoorthy With Rakesh For Footage and to Escape Eviction, Say Netizens

Contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house have been assigned warm-up tasks as this is the second week. In any show, there is always one contestant in the house who always complains about not getting a chance to prove themselves. However, when they get, they escape or make a mess in the task instead of performing. But they are the one who the Big Boss makers want for TRPs, and viewers get pissed off with their behavior and unnecessary drama.

In Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house, BBK viewers say that Spoorthy belongs to that category. She is one contestant who always complains about getting a chance but when she gets an opportunity, she hardly does anything. So even when she is incapable of performing the task, she is always cribbing. But, Bigg Boss OTT Kannada viewers are having fun watching Spoorthy's antics during the task.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 viewers believe Spoorthy will be evicted from the BBKOTT house this weekend because she is on the nomination list. A section of the audience says that Spoorthy is hanging out with Rakesh Adiga for screen space and to escape elimination. Meanwhile, netizens are disappointed with Rakesh's performance and say that he is only seen gossiping with Spoorthy all day. Rakesh's fans are discussing on social media that they need to eliminate Spoorty this week so that Rakesh can come back to his track. What is your opinion on this?

The BBK OTT Season 1 contestants who have been nominated for second week elimination are—Akshata Kukki, Jayashree Aradhya, Somanna Machimada, Rakesh Adiga, Nandu, Spoorthy Gowda and Saanya Iyer.