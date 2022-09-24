BB16: Colors Sign Up Abdu Rozik as Contestant?

Bigg Boss Hindi lovers, hold your breath for, we have some good news for you. Bigg Boss 16 is returning to the small. The stage is set and the BB16 grand launch is all set to happen on Colors TV.

The show is hosted by none other than Salman Khan. Bigg Boss makers took to social media to announce the happy news to viewers.

As of now, many celebrity names have been doing the rounds as participants of Bigg Boss 16. Now, another name seems to have been added to the list. And the celebrity is none other than Instagram Influencer Abdu Rozik.

According to ET times, Abdu Rozik has been signed up and a deal has been struck by the channel. If that is true, then don't be surprised to see Abdu Rozik enter Bigg Boss season 16.

For those who are wondering who this celebrity is...well Abu Rozik is an internet sensation who shot into the limelight with his videos on social media. He is a social media influencer and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram.

Meanwhile, other Celebrity names being thrown on social media as BB16 contestants include Suriya Mishra and Sajid Khan. We have to wait to see if these celebrities will actually contest Bigg Boss 16. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.