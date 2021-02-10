BB14: Rubina Spending 5 lakh A Week On PR Team, Jasmin's Sensational Expose

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 has become the talk of the town. For those who missed last night episode, then, this piece of news is for you. Abhinav Shukla has been eliminated from the show. Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan are in the race to win Bigg Boss 14. Show buffs are highly discussing on social media, who will win Bigg Boss this time. Netizens predict that Rubina Dilaik or Rahul Vaidya has chances to lift the trophy this year. Among these two one will be the winner.

There's no doubt in it. Reports are doing the rounds that Rubina Dilaik seems to have arranged a PR team before entering to the show. That's not all, she is paying Rs 5 lakh per team to her PR team. Hold on, guys, we are not saying it our own. Jasmin Bhasin exposed about Rubina PR team on social media.

Livefeed expose ; #JasminBhasin exposed that #RubinaDilaik spending 5 Lakhs per week on PR team on which Rubina agreed #BiggBoss14 #BB14 #realkhbari — real khabri👂 (@Khbari1) February 10, 2021

It remains to be seen how Rubina fans are going to react to this and Rubina fans have already decided themselves that she's the winner of this season. It is left to see whether Rubina will become a winner or not. We will surely keep you posted all the latest updates about Bigg Boss 14. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.