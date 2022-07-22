The Batman OTT Release Date Confirmed

Prime Video today announced the official streaming premiere of “The Batman” (2022), written and directed by Matt Reeves (“War of the Planet of the Apes”, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”, “Cloverfield”) and produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark. Fans of the caped crusader are in for a treat as they watch The Batman investigate the hidden dark corruption of Gotham and question his family’s involvement in it. The film is a cinematic masterpiece, bringing together spectacular performances and action sequences that leave one at the edge of their seat, along with a musical score that enhances every scene, and much more.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson (“Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (“Big Little Lies,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler; Jeffrey Wright (“No Time to Die,” “Westworld”) as the GCPD’s (Gotham City Police Department) Lt. James Gordon; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films, “The Plot Against America”) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent Seven,” “Interrogation”) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the “Planet of the Apes'' films, “Black Panther”) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) as Oz/aka The Penguin.

“The Batman” will stream on Prime Video on July 27, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.