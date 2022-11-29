Ashish Chanchlani and Harsh Beniwal as New Mentors For Playground 2

Amazon MiniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming platform, and Rusk Media are all set to bring the second edition of Playground - world’s first gaming entertainment IP.

Playground 2 will be bigger, better, and global with two new mentors – Ashish Chanchlani and Harsh Beniwal, joining the second edition along with Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout, five teams, and international players. The show will be distributed on Amazon miniTV and the livestream will be available on Playground’s YouTube channel. Playground 2 will provide innovative avenues for brands to penetrate the Gen-Z ecosystem.

The strategic alliance between Amazon miniTV and Rusk Media is envisioned to power gaming entertainment targeted at a younger audience base of almost 100 million in India. Built on the rising fandom of gaming in India, Playground 1 became a huge success amassing 400M+ views and 17M+ unique viewers in the first edition.

Talking about the partnership, Mayank Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Rusk Media, added “We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Amazon miniTV with Playground 2. Our vision is to deliver premium entertainment content for a Gen-Z audience and cater to mainstream gaming. Playground 2 and this collaboration with Amazon miniTV will help us deliver that.”

Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising, said, “We are glad to partner with Rusk Media for the second edition of Playground. With Amazon miniTV, audiences across India will be able to enjoy this awesome show for free! As a progressive and youth-oriented brand, we are very excited to partner with Rusk Media who resonates with our ideologies.”