Apno Wali Diwali: Family and Friends Take Centrestage in Prime Video's Festive Campaign

Prime Video has launched a unique campaign to celebrate the festive season, urging its customers & fans to reconnect with their loved ones. In a year that saw Prime Video become an integral part of customers’ lives as their preferred entertainment destination, the campaign urges users to press pause on the amazing world of Prime Video, and instead celebrate with their family and friends, following all necessary health and safety precautions. Led by two of Prime Video’s most beloved and iconic characters, Kaleen Bhaiyya (Mirzapur) and Siddhi (Four More Shots Please!), the campaign features two films that will run on digital platforms and TV. The films were conceptualized in-house and created by Big Momma Productions.

In the last four years, Prime Video has become the default and trusted entertainment destination for customers across the country with a slate of acclaimed and popular movies and shows including the very successful Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Four More Shots Please!, The Family Man, and many more. This campaign takes the role of a ‘trusted friend’ a step further, bringing in popular Amazon Original characters to deliver an emotional heart-touching message.

“Over the last four years, we have had the amazing privilege of entertaining our customers with a slate of compelling Amazon Originals and movies across multiple languages. Especially over the last 18 months, as the country went into lockdowns, Prime Video has become the go-to entertainment destination for customers across the country and we are truly humbled by this.” said Sushant Sreeram, Director – Marketing, Amazon Prime Video, India. “At the same time, we want to encourage our customers to take a moment to reconnect and rediscover the joy of togetherness – in real life or virtually. With this campaign, we wanted to remind customers that Prime Video and the world of their favourite stories and characters are always going to be around, but they shouldn’t miss the beautiful opportunity to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones. And we couldn’t think of a better way to say this than have some of our iconic characters do it for us! We hope customers enjoy many joyous moments and create some amazing new memories this festive season and we can’t wait for them all to be back to their favourite world of Prime Video!”

Pankaj Tripathi, back as Mirzapur’s Kaleen Bhaiyya in one of the films, said, “I am grateful to my fans who have showered me with so much love over the past few years. I am truly humbled by all the adoration I have received from them. However, this Diwali, I want to tell my fans that Kaleen Bhaiyya would love for them to spend time with their families. Diwali gives us the opportunity to connect with our loved ones and the time spent with them adds to the joy of the festival. Kaleen Bhaiyya and the many characters that you love, will be there on Prime Video tomorrow and every other day, but Diwali should be all about family and friends.”

Maanvi Gagroo, who reprises her role as Siddhi from Four More Shots Please! in the second creative spot, said, “I have always believed in the power of friendship and feel that festivals come alive when we spend them with our friends, and of course, family. I was ecstatic to feature in the campaign because it delivers a poignant message. Over the last two years, all of us have realized the value of family and friends even more. And this festive season should give us an opportunity to thank them for being there for us – while being responsible and safe. As for your on-screen friends from Prime Video, we will, always be there for you!”

Conceptualized in-house by the brand marketing team, the videos have been scripted and produced by Big Momma Productions. Sohini Dasgupta, Founder, Big Momma Productions has directed both the heart-warming films.

Watch the campaign here

Campaign Credits:

Creative Agency: This was an in-house ideation, with support from Big Momma Productions

· Script Writing: YA Writers Room by Big Momma Productions. Led by Shohini Dasgupta; writers – Nisha, Pallavi and Nikita

· Production House: Big Momma Productions

· Director: Shohini Dasgupta