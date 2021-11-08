Annaatthe OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest outing Annaatthe earned mixed reviews from all quarters. The film hit theatres amid huge expectations. But Annaathhe failed to live up to the audience expectations. The film is facing rejection at the box office, especially in Telugu states.

Looking at the theatre occupancy and current situation, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe might not survive for a long time at the box office. A section of the audience is now wanting to wait for the digital release of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. As per the buzz, the film's digital rights have been acquired by Prime Video.

The film is expected to be available on Prime Video by end of this month. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of the film.

The film is written and directed by Siva. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.