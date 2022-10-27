Anil Ravipudi is Chairman of Comedy Stock Exchange on Aha

Hyderabad: “Arey Stocks dumulepadaniki ready undandi. Bomma Dadarilipothundi” says the Tollywood King of comedy films, Anil Ravipudi, as he is all set to venture into OTT with aha. There is nothing in this world as mood uplifting as a laugh or a good sense of humour, and this November, brace yourselves for a massive rise in temperature caused by none other than Comedy Stock Exchange, Your Happy Place! With the onset of festivity, gear up for a plethora of rib-tickling comedy, only on aha Telugu. The special stand-up show is produced by SOL productions.

The much-anticipated show ‘Comedy Stock Exchange’ is all set to bring celebrated comedy figures who make their way to the stage, light up the crowd and serve up plenty of laughs to the audience. With the show just around the corner, the show’s trailer released recently tickled people’s funny bone. Cherry on the cake is comedy stars such as Venu, Mukku Avinash, Saddam, Express Hari, Bhaskar and Gynaneshwar all set to foray into the OTT and showcase their never shown comical side for the first time ever. The show is hosted by Sudigali Sudheer who is debuting into the world of OTT with this show.

Commenting on his debut on OTT and the show, Anil Ravipudi, says, “It’s a pleasure working on Comedy Stock Exchange with talented actors. I’m excited for this fun and rib-tickling ride and hope that viewers accept this show with open arms and embrace my debut into OTT.”