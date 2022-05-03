Anchor Dhanush Drops The Hint About Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Winner

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is inching towards the finishing line. The Bigg Boss Telugu OTT grand finale is expected to take place by the end of this month.

Show buffs are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the trophy like a king. Last week, there was a family episode on Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT contestant Anchor Dhanush is the best friend of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT contestant, Anchor Shiva. Dhanush has given a hint about Anchor Shiva's position outside of the house.

In one of the video anchors, Shiva and Dhanush were talking about each other. Throughout the week, the latter hinted that Shiva was in the first place.

Looking at Dhanush's signal, we could easily guess that Anchor Shiva would emerge as the winner of the show. It remains to be seen whether Shiva will be able to walk away with the Bigg Boss trophy.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Extended, Deets Inside