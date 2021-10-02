Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Chehre Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Producer Anand Pandit's mystery thriller and edge-of-the-seat drama Chehre which had a successful release in theatres on 27th August is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories. The movie features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi pitted against each other for the first time.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

On Collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Producer Anand Pandit said, "After receiving immense appreciation from the audiences for the theatrical release, we are delighted that our movie will now reach a wider audience through Amazon Prime Video. Chehre is a larger-than-life gripping thriller, brought to life with some of the most talented names in the Indian film industry. It is a perfect visual experience that will see Mr. Amitabh Bachchan face-off with Emraan Hashmi for the very first time. Right from the intriguing story, powerful dialogues, the unique casting to the global style music and locations, Chehre is indeed a perfect weekend watch to enjoy on your personal screen. We are happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and showcase the mystery thriller to the audience"

Sharing happiness over the film's release on Amazon Prime Video, Director Rumy Jafry shared, "I am delighted that the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Chehre is a power-packed thriller showcasing phenomenal ensemble actors from the entertainment industry, the movie narrates a story of polarised individuals fighting for justice against one crime. In the film, the audience will experience the 'verbal conflict' between Mr. Bachchan and Emraan. We hope the gripping mystery thriller will keep the audience guessing and engaged from the first scene."

Chehre is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.