Amazon Prime Video Unveils Roaring Trailer of Vidya Balan's Sherni

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of the much-awaited Hindi film Sherni that will premiere exclusively on the service on June 18, across the globe in 240+ countries. The film will see Vidya Balan in the lead, as an upright Forest officer – Vidya, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barrier set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department. The exciting trailer showcases Vidya’s incredible journey, set in the world full of quirky yet relatable characters, as she navigates through her marriage with her rather unusual job, all this while trying to resolve the man-animal conflict. Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, this must-watch drama is helmed by Newton-fame director Amit Masurkar and is laced with his trademark satire. The film also has an eclectic mix of actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Speaking about working on this unconventional entertainer, the prolific director Amit Masurkar shared, " SHERNI is an intricately-layered story, exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals. Vidya Balan plays a mid-level forest officer who despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment. Working with her, the amazing ensemble cast, and the uber-talented crew has been an incredible experience for me. I hope that releasing Sherni on Amazon Prime Video will help this story reach a wide and diverse audience both in India and across the world.”

Sharing her excitement on the trailer launch, the versatile actress Vidya Balan said, “Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways.”

